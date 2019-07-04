Storms wash out rural road outside of Reedsburg

A section of Thieman Hill Road was washed out following the storms which rolled through Sauk and Richland counties on Wednesday afternoon and evening.

NBC15 was on scene Thursday morning when crews were working to repair it the rural road located just outside of Reedsburg.

Crew member told NBC15 staff they were hoping to have the road back open by Thursday evening.

The Sauk Co. Sheriff’s department and Emergency Management released a statement urging drivers to be careful because of the chance of rain.

Please stay tuned to your local forecast, and remember, turn around, don’t drown.

