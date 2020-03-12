Stoughton High School choir to perform with Foreigner

25 Stoughton High School singers are getting the chance of the lifetime.

“This is just going to be insane,” said senior Jack Ebner.

The choir was selected as part of a radio contest to join the band Foreigner at their concert in Madison.

Stoughton High School music director says he decided to enter his choir in a contest hosted by 101.5 WIBA.

“We recorded it and submitted it and the next thing I knew, we were getting a call saying we were a finalist,” Casey said.

From there, the students rallied the Stoughton community to interact with the Facebook post, eventually reaching over 1,000 likes.

“I think it’s a really cool and a really unique opportunity,” said senior Maggie McNulty. “It’s not something everybody gets to do all the time.”

Despite what some Foreigner fans might think, the younger generation is familiar with many of their songs.

“My dad was pretty into them earlier in his life,” said McNulty. “I mean they’re pretty famous. They’re in the Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame.”

Ebner said he was first introduced to the band thanks to the video game, Guitar Hero.

“I would always play it. I had so much fun for hours,” he remembered.

The choir group will sing the chorus to the hit "I Want to Know What Love Is" and will also get to enjoy the concert.

"I will be a really cool experience that they'll remember for the rest of their lives," said Casey.

As of Thursday evening, the Foreigner concert will go on as scheduled at The Sylvee. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 15 and the concert will start at 8:00 p.m.

