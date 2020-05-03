Stoughton cinema closes after 30+ years

The Stoughton Cinema Café, located along W Main Street, will be closing after over 30 years.

The owners, Pattie and Denny Lange, shared an emotional post on social media on Saturday.

The family shares via its website that it was a difficult decision.

“It is with heavy hearts that we must announce we will not be able to reopen our doors,” the post reads. “We’ve thought long and hard, and while we’d have loved to continue serving the community, the unexpected shutdown and delay in film releases is not something we will be able to recover from.”

According to the business Facebook page, the owners tried to offer pizza via carry out to help remain open.

The theater originally opened as a one-screen, dine-in theater in the building and housed the Stoughton Village Players Theater.

