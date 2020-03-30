Stoughton combining all of its polling places into a single spot

The City of Stoughton is combining all four of its polling districts across town into a single location. The City Clerk’s Office made the announcement Monday morning, explaining that the coronavirus pandemic is forcing the consolidation.

All voters who plan to cast their ballot in-person on April 7 can only do so at the Stoughton Wellness & Athletic Center. The facility, which is also known as the SWAC, sits inside the Sports Enhancement Academy Gymnasium, in the 2300 block of U.S. Highway 51-138.

The previously-designated polling place, at the Stoughton Fire Station, First Lutheran Church, United Methodist Church, and Lakeview Church, will all be closed, according to the City Clerk’s Office.

For voters who do head to the polls that day, the Clerk’s Office recommends the following safety measures to protect themselves from coronavirus:

Social distancing will be enforced. Tape will be marked on the floor in 6 foot increments designating where the next voter can stand.

There will be a limited number of voters inside the polling place. Be prepared to wait.

We are encouraging ALL voters to bring their own blue or black ballpoint pen. We will have pens available for single voter use.

The Poll Workers will be sanitizing voting equipment frequently.

Minimize discussion and as always NO political discussion.

Have your Photo ID out and patiently hold it for the poll worker. The poll worker will ask you to state your name and address. Please remember to be patient as they find your name in the poll book.

Voters may request an absentee ballot be sent to them by mail until Thursday, April 2, 2020 through the My Vote website - https://myvote.wi.gov/en-us/. If you need to register, you can do so online until Monday, March 30, 2020.

Hand sanitizer will be available for voters and poll workers.

We will be eliminating “I Voted” Stickers for this election.

The Clerk's Office is also urging all voters that day to "please be patient and kind to poll workers on Election Day. We are all trying our best to navigate through this difficult time."