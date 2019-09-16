Stoughton man arrested after officers spotted gun in Madison parking garage

A 31-year-old Stoughton man was arrested shortly after Midnight Saturday after Madison police officers noticed he had a gun inside a parking garage.

According to the Madison Police Department, Dwayne J. Pickens, Jr. was speaking to a man next to a car with a gun in his hand at the State Street Campus Garage at 12:26 a.m. Saturday.

Joel DeSpain, Public Information Officer for the Madison Police Department, said Pickens got inside the car and then got out of the car a short time later with his friend.

Officers looked inside the car and DeSpain said they spotted a gun handle sticking out from the driver's side floor mat.

Pickens was arrested for possession of firearm by felon.