Stoughton man arrested for 11th OWI after hit and run

A Stoughton man has been arrested for his 11th OWI after police say he hit a parked car and drove away.

According to the Stoughton Police Department, around 8 p.m. on Christmas Day, 59-year-old Bruce Henningfield was arrested for operating while intoxicated. Officers said Henningfield allegedly crashed into a parked car at his apartment complex, and drove away from the scene. He was eventually found in a nearby bar parking lot.

This is Henningfield's 11th offense. He was taken to the Dane County Jail.