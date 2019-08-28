Stoughton man dead after hit by car while riding motorcycle

A Stoughton man is dead after a vehicle hit him while he was riding his motorcycle in Fitchburg Wednesday afternoon.

Fitchburg police say it happened around 4:43 p.m. at the intersection of County Highway MM and McCoy Road.

The victim, who was 60 years old, police say, was brought to a hospital with serious injuries. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver of the car was cited for Failure to Yield Right of Way while Making a Left Turn - Causing Death. The driver has been cooperating with the investigation.

The Wisconsin State Patrol has also been requested to assist with the investigation.

