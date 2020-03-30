Stoughton's Syttende Mai Festival canceled

With the coronavirus outbreak forcing people to stay home and practice social distancing, Stoughton's annual Norwegian heritage festival has become the latest major community event to be scratched.

The Syttende Mai Festival itself has been canceled, according to its website. The Classic Run/Walk, however, will still go on. The race, which can go up to 20 miles, is slated for Saturday, May 16.

The weekend-long festival draws hundreds to Stoughton to celebrate Norwegian culture. This year would have been its 67th consecutive year.

Its name, Syttende Mai, comes from Norway's Constitution Day which is celebrated on May 17.