Straight line winds knock down trees, damage homes in Belleville

The National Weather Service reported straight line wind gusts of up to 80 mph caused extensive damage in Belleville.

On Wednesday night, storms swept through the area and knocked down countless trees and damaged homes. The storm also completely uprooted one tree with a gas line underneath, causing a leak that prompted evacuations.

One resident, Cal Fleming, said a large locust tree in his backyard came down on his house and his neighbor’s.

“It took out my fence, and hit my roof, siding and porch,” he said.

Another resident, Judy Hoenisch, said her home was one that had to be evacuated due to the gas leak.

“We just thought, you know we are really lucky to be here and safe,” she said.

The fallen tree nearly toppled Hoenisch’s neighbor’s home. Crews were out all day making repairs.

Belleville Village President Roger Hillebrand said they had to evacuate between 35 and 50 homes in that neighborhood. He said the storm damage was the worst he has ever seen.

“We ended up with a lot of large trees, oak and ashes and stuff like that, that fell on houses creating quite a mess,” he said.

He said there were no injuries, but many in the area were shaken up. He said, right now, they are not sure how much all of the damage will cost.

