Veteran posts note asking for someone to eat dinner with on Veterans Day, stranger answers

As Veterans Day approached, Lyndon Dale Flowers, a 20-year Navy veteran, had a simple request: He was looking for someone who wanted to eat dinner with him, his treat.

"I wasn't going to have anyone available to go to lunch with on V-Day,” Flowers said.

Flowers didn’t want to eat alone, so he scribbled a note and left it at a local barbershop.

The note read: "Would someone like to take a local disabled veteran to dinner on veterans day? No car. My treat."

Flowers had no idea what would come next.

"Apparently it went kinda viral, you know?” he said.

Someone from Judy and Heather's Barber Shop shared his call for company on Facebook, and the responses flooded in.

"I've been getting calls from all across the country, even people just wishing me well,” Flowers said.

Calls came from Florida to California, Virginia, North Carolina and beyond - just to make sure this veteran was appreciated on this day.

"I didn't mean to make a big uproar or a mess out of it, I just wanted to go to dinner (laughs),” he said.

Sandy Washer answered the call.

"I went on Facebook for a minute and that just happened to pop up. And I said, 'I can't take you to dinner, but I can take you to lunch,’” Washer said.

Washer and her family drove in from another town to pick Flowers up.

"Well veterans have a soft spot in my heart, my dad was in the Army for 20 years,” Washer said.

On this day, a small gesture filled a small void, but Flowers said it's a reminder of the needs of many veterans in every community.

"It warms my heart to hear that there's people out there that care,” Flowers said.

It started with a letter, but Flowers hopes it doesn't stop there.

"I've already got eyes on Thanksgiving and Christmas for dinner,” Flowers said.

