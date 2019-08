The Madison Mini Marathon on Saturday, Aug. 17, will cause several street closures the morning of the race.

The race begins at 7:00 a.m. on Langdon Street, then continues on to the Capitol Square, through the UW Arboretum, and back to the UW campus.

The City of Madison says while runners are on the route, traffic will not be allowed to cross those streets. The last runners are estimated to finish the race at about 11:00 a.m., with streets reopened by noon.

Click here for a route of the race