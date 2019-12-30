Street crews prepared to deal with end of year snowstorm

As 2019 comes to a close, streets crews in South Central Wisconsin are prepared for Monday night’s snow storm.

NBC15 Chief Meteorologist Charlie Shortino says anywhere from one to six inches of snow are possible. Totals will be higher to the north of Madison, and lower to the south.

Columbia County

In Columbia County, the highway department is planning on having up to 15 crews monitoring road conditions until 6 p.m. Monday. Five plows will be monitoring conditions overnight, primary plow routes would be the Interstate and U.S. Highway 51. They plan on using 15 to 18 plows around 4 a.m. Tuesday to clear other county highways and townships.

Dane County

The Dane County Department of Public Works, Highway, and Transportation has 60 crews ready to deploy as soon as snow begins to fall in the area.

Dane County Highway Operations Manager Dan Behrend is asking drivers to be alert, especially when they are near snow plows.

"When people come upon a snow plow truck they should reduce their speed," said Behrend. "Snow operators also have to stop, turn , and backup when they are clearing an intersection. If you are following to closely, a snow plow driver might not be able to see you. Basically, if you can't see the truck driver's face in the mirror, they can't see you."

The City of Madison Streets Division has 32 trucks ready Monday afternoon to spread salt through the main thoroughfares, which includes bus routes, roads around hospitals, and other main streets. According to the Streets Division, four additional trucks will be applying sand to residential hills, curves and intersections for traction.

Roughly three dozen crews will be working from when the snow begins to accumulate on the roads and into Tuesday morning, according to the Streets Division. They say roads can be snow-covered and slippery, and warn drivers to be alert and give extra time to arrive at destinations.

Residential streets are likely to be slippery overnight and throughout New Year’s Eve. Some of the initial snowfall may melt, and then freeze to the road as temperatures drop.

The Madison Streets Division is reminding people they will not plow every street in the city until there are three or more inches of snow accumulated on the roads and the storm is at or near its end.

To keep track of the storm, the NBC15 Weather Authority App is available now on all mobile devices in the Google Play Store for Android users or the App Store for iOS users.