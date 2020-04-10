Stress Busters: Breathing exercises for relaxation

It's hard not to be stressed being in uncertain times during the coronavirus pandemic. MomsEveryday's Pam Tauscher shares ways to help calm your anxiety.

Your body responds differently when you're relaxed than when you're stressed, and all of this "together time" at home can feel really stressful.

Deep breathing is one of the best ways to lower stress in the body.

Breathing exercises are a great way to calm down, lower stress and even reduce your heart rate and blood pressure. Your kids can do these too!

Here are a few breathing exercises to try:



Start with equalized breathing. Simply inhale slowly for four seconds, and then exhale slowly for four seconds. And repeat.



Abdominal breathing is another simple exercise. Put one hand on your chest and the other hand on your navel. Breathe so that only the hand on your navel moves. As you breathe in, the hand moves out and moves in as you exhale. The upper hand on your chest does not move.

UW Health Psychologist Dr. Shilagh Mirgain says she has great results with "progressive muscle relaxation."

The practice involves tensing and releasing muscle groups one at a time, from the top of the head down to the tips of your toes. Mirgain says this is especially helpful at bedtime or in the middle of the night when you wake up.

CLICK HERE for Mirgain's free guided progressive muscle relaxation exercise.