Striegel Light Show marks its 13th year

Tis the season for holiday traditions. This year marks the 13th annual Striegel Light Show in Janesville.

Every year, the family sets up a massive light display at their home and synchronizes the lights to music.

Organizers say it is a great way to make people happy and help some animals in need.

“It's changed over the years. It was a hobby, it's still a hobby, but now it's just like you see the enjoyment that people bring, and then you can help some pets on top of that and it's so many family traditions,” says John Striegel, light designer.

Some families make it a tradition to stop by every year. Laysa Bratzke, said she comes every night with her son because he loves it so much.

"He's autistic and he's nine and non-verbal. And this is one of his favorite things to do, come and check out the lights. So we kind of just park and let him check it out every night," she said.

All donations collected go to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin. Last year, the family raised nearly $4,000.

