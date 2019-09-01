String of early morning robberies in Lodi

The Lodi Police Department is investigating a series of robberies in the city.

On Sunday, the Lodi Police Department and Columbia County Sheriff’s Office responded to three burglaries within the city. The incidents happened in the early morning hours, when the residents inside were sleeping.

At two of the burglaries, entry was made through the garage. Suspects used a garage door opener, stolen from unlocked vehicles outside the homes.

Entry to the third residence was unsuccessful because the interior garage door was locked.

The Lodi Police Department reminds residents to lock and secure their vehicles and homes, even when residents are at home for the night.

If you have any information about the crimes or any other crime please call the Lodi Police Department at (608)592-5401 or you can remain anonymous by calling crime stoppers at 1(800)293-8477.

The crimes remain under investigation. The Lodi Police Department is being assisted by The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

