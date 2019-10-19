Potent storm system and strong cold front arrive early next week

This weekend will likely be the 12th straight weekend with a trace of rain being recorded on Saturday or Sunday.

Light rain will be likely Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening. Widespread heavy rain and strong storms are not expected. Most places won't even see 0.25" of rain. Places west of Madison will have the best chance of measurable rain.

Light rain will likely impact Saturday afternoon or evening.



Today's Weather Impact Scale: Low (Yellow, 1 out of 4). Light rain is likely this afternoon and evening. Heavy rainfall and strong storms are not expected. Widespread rainfall totals will be less than 0.25" of rain. pic.twitter.com/XIFqcJyaxM — James Parish (@James_NBC15) October 19, 2019

Despite areas of fog in the morning, Sunday will be the better half of the weekend. Highs on Sunday will be near or just above 60 degrees.

Enjoy the 60s on Sunday because it might be the last time we top 60 degrees for sometime... perhaps until next spring.

A potent storm system and strong cold front will arrive on Monday. This storm system and cold front will bring in a round of rain and a few storms. Widespread rainfall totals on Monday will be between 0.5-1.0".

Even though rain is likely today, a better chance of substantial rain will arrive early Monday. Rain and a few storms are likely on Monday.



This storm system and cold front will also be a wind machine and bring in a BIG cool down. pic.twitter.com/5FarDRMt1X — James Parish (@James_NBC15) October 19, 2019

Cooler air and gusty west winds will follow the front. Monday and Tuesday will be windy. Expect southwest to west winds at 10-20 mph. Wind gusts could be above 30 mph.

High temperatures will go from near 60 degrees on Monday to the upper 40s on Wednesday.

This will likely be the start of a chilly stretch of weather. Highs will be in the 40s and lows will be in the 30s the rest of the week. With a persistent dip in the jet stream likely to develop over the Midwest, below average temperatures are likely the rest of the October and into November.