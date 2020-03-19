Facing a 'strong possibility of a recession,' Dane Co. freezes hiring

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced on Thursday a freeze on hiring in Dane County, effective immediately.

"Dane County's budget will be one of the causalities of this national and global crisis," Parisi said.

The freeze includes janitorial positions, sheriff deputies, 911 communicators, election staff, staff at Badger Health Care Center, child protective social workers and positions within country enterprise funds such as airports and solid waste, according to Parisi.

"Small businesses will bear the brunt of the economic fallout, which will mean reductions in all economic sectors. These factors will lead to losses in in come among those least prepared," Parisi said.

Other positions will be subject to an appeal process to help prioritize county functions, according to Parisi. The hiring freeze will not apply to positions most critical to our ongoing efforts to respond to COVID-19.

The freeze will be administered by the Department of Administration.