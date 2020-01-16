Strong storm system brings a new round of snow and ice for the weekend

Our next big weathermaker arrives just in time for the weekend. Clouds will be on the increase Friday morning and afternoon. As for snow, look for that to develop Friday afternoon and evening from southwest to northeast.

Snow could be heavy at times heading into Friday night. As we move through the overnight hours, warmer temperatures will sneak in and a wintry mix is possible Madison southward. By Saturday morning, colder air rushes back in and everything switches to snow. Snow will quickly taper off Saturday afternoon and evening followed by gusty winds. Areas of blowing and drifting snow will carry into Saturday night.

Right now, it looks like 3-6 inches of snow are likely across the area. The heavier totals are expected across the north with the lighter totals across the south. There remains some questions on how far north the wintry mix will move and how long it will last. There is also some concern for a dry slot to move in across southeast Wisconsin Saturday morning. Depending on how all of that plays out, adjustments to the forecast are possible through the day Friday.

Travel will deteriorate Friday night and remain slick through the day Saturday. Even after the snow wraps up, gusty winds and cold temperatures will keep slick and snow covered roads around into the day on Sunday. Plan ahead and leave extra time to get to your weekend destinations.

