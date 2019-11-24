Strong storm system could cause holiday travel headaches Tuesday - Wednesday

The week of Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel times of the year. According to AAA, more than 55 million people are expected to travel this year for Thanksgiving.

The last thing travelers want to see in the forecast the Tuesday or Wednesday before Thanksgiving is snow, and, unfortunately, that is what is in the forecast for Wisconsin.

All eyes are on our next storm system that will arrive late Tuesday. Rain will likely develop late Tuesday afternoon and then transition into a rain/snow mix or all snow Tuesday night. The snow will wrap up from west to east across the area Wednesday morning into Wednesday afternoon.

This is not what we want to see the week of #Thanksgiving!



A strong storm system will bring in a round of rain and accumulating snow TUE-WED. The highest travel impacts will likely be felt across northern WI, southern MN and northern IA. pic.twitter.com/6Htca3Qmrd — James Parish (@James_NBC15) November 24, 2019

Snowfall accumulations will be possible in southern Wisconsin, mainly for areas of northwest of Madison. The heaviest snow will likely develop across central Wisconsin, southern Minnesota and northern Iowa.

This is where the weather will likely have the highest impact on holiday travelers late Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

A couple inches of snow will be possible across the northwestern corner of the area. Here's snowfall potential from the EURO, GFS and NAM forecast models.

The EURO, GFS and NAM are suggesting a couple inches of snow will be possible for areas NW of Madison late Tuesday - Wednesday morning. The heaviest snow will likely stay just north of our area and across central WI. pic.twitter.com/UBYmUWi5ep — James Parish (@James_NBC15) November 24, 2019

All the models suggest Madison and points to the southeast will see more rain than snow.

There is still a lot of question marks with this forecast, though. The exact track this storm system takes will determine the type of precipitation that falls and how much rain and/or snow that will fall. A more northerly track means more rain than snow, while a more southern track means more snow than rain. This system will likely have a big impact on holiday travelers Tuesday into Wednesday.

If traveling Tuesday through Wednesday, make sure to stay up to date with the latest forecast.

