Strong storms arrive between 5-7 a.m. Tuesday

The weather pattern is about to become more active as we head into your Tuesday as a strong upper low across the upper Midwest swings through our area. The onset of the showers/storms will be between 5-7 a.m. Tuesday and the rain should wrap up by 9-11 a.m. The showers will work from west to east early tomorrow morning, bringing with them the threat of hail and damaging winds. The severe threat will end before the lunchtime hour, however, a few trailing showers could develop along the trailing cold front tomorrow afternoon.