Strong storms capable of large hail possible Saturday evening

Stay weather aware Saturday evening! A round of showers and storms will move from southwest to northeast across the area. The strongest storms that develop could pose a threat of severe weather!

Overall, the severe weather threat will likely remain low for southern Wisconsin. There is a much higher threat of severe weather across central and northern Illinois. This is where a Particularly Dangerous Situation Tornado Watch has been issued.

PDS TORNADO WATCH issued for parts of IL, MO and IA.



Particularly Dangerous Situation - Few intense tornadoes likely within the watch.



A tornado threat could develop closer to the WI-IL border if the warm front moves into the area.



Large hail main threat later. pic.twitter.com/k5v6oOxmPq — James Parish (@James_NBC15) March 28, 2020

A SLIGHT risk (2/5) of severe weather extends from just north of Madison and the I-94 corridor down to the WI-IL border. The rest of the area is under a Marginal risk (1/5) of severe weather.

Not much has changed with the latest SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK and SEVERE WEATHER THREAT MAPS.



Large hail will still likely be the greatest threat this evening. There may still be the potential for a tornado threat to develop near the WI-IL border. pic.twitter.com/9SfbSlUufp — James Parish (@James_NBC15) March 28, 2020

The main threat with the strongest storms that develop late this afternoon or evening will be large hail. The potential for strong to damaging wind gusts looks very low. Most of the area will not have to worry about tornadoes either.

There is still a low chance a tornado threat could develop for Grant, Green, Lafayette, Rock and Walworth Co., WI. This threat will depend on if the a warm front can make it up to the state line or not. If the warm front lifts to the WI-IL border a tornado threat could materialize. If the warm front stays south of southern Wisconsin then the warmest, moist and most unstable air will not move into the area and the tornado threat probably won't materialize.

Any threat of strong to severe storms will likely end before midnight. The potential for rain overnight will continue, though.

Expect another uptick in the rain and storms activity this evening. Here's a few snapshots of what the radar could look like this evening. The strongest storms that develop this evening could pose a threat of severe weather. The threat of strong storms will end before 12AM SUN. pic.twitter.com/L6zu45QLQM — James Parish (@James_NBC15) March 28, 2020

You can keep an eye on the rain and storms with the NBC15 Weather Authority app!

Track the storm as it moves through southern Wisconsin with the NBC15 Weather Authority app. Get alerts specific to where you are and follow the system on the interactive radar. Click the link to download it today. iOS | Android