Strong storms capable of large hail possible Saturday evening

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) Stay weather aware Saturday evening! A round of showers and storms will move from southwest to northeast across the area. The strongest storms that develop could pose a threat of severe weather!

Overall, the severe weather threat will likely remain low for southern Wisconsin. There is a much higher threat of severe weather across central and northern Illinois. This is where a Particularly Dangerous Situation Tornado Watch has been issued.

A SLIGHT risk (2/5) of severe weather extends from just north of Madison and the I-94 corridor down to the WI-IL border. The rest of the area is under a Marginal risk (1/5) of severe weather.

The main threat with the strongest storms that develop late this afternoon or evening will be large hail. The potential for strong to damaging wind gusts looks very low. Most of the area will not have to worry about tornadoes either.

There is still a low chance a tornado threat could develop for Grant, Green, Lafayette, Rock and Walworth Co., WI. This threat will depend on if the a warm front can make it up to the state line or not. If the warm front lifts to the WI-IL border a tornado threat could materialize. If the warm front stays south of southern Wisconsin then the warmest, moist and most unstable air will not move into the area and the tornado threat probably won't materialize.

Any threat of strong to severe storms will likely end before midnight. The potential for rain overnight will continue, though.

