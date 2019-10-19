Strong system to bring rain and gusty winds Monday

Tonight we can expect light to moderate pockets of rain to end between 9-11 PM. After midnight the skies will clear and give way to patchy fog on your Sunday morning. A Mixture of clouds and sun are likely tomorrow as ample high pressure will sit just to our south. Temperatures Sunday will warm to the lower 60’s as southeasterly winds will allow warmer air to rush in.

Our next storm system will arrive Monday. Forecast models are in slight disagreement on the timing of the rain, however, the most likely scenario will be for rain to start just after sunrise on Monday and end by Monday afternoon. The storm system on Monday will have enough instability for a few rumbles of thunder, but we are not expecting anything to be severe.

Temperatures behind the front will cool to the 40’s for highs on Tuesday along with gusty west/northwesterly winds. Clouds will also be stubborn to leave as a trough of low pressure will spin just to our north. Rain totals between Saturday and Monday’s storm system should not exceed 0.75”.