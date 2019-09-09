Strong to severe storms heading into Monday night

While a taste of fall has been in the air over the last couple of days, strong to severe storms are the concern as we move into Monday night. This has prompted a "2-Medium Impact" on our Weather Impact Scale.

A few scattered storms are possible before sunset, but the main concern will be a line of storms that moves in there after. The main time frame is looking to be 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. from west to east.

The main concern will be damaging winds and heavy rainfall, although scattered hail and an isolated tornado threat remain as well. The best chance of severe weather will be Madison and points westward as storms will be in a weakening phase as they move through the area.

Remember to keep an eye to the sky and have a severe weather plan should storms move in your direction.