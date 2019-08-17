Strong to severe storms possible by Sunday morning

After a beautiful Saturday, changes are expected for the second half of the weekend. This will come with a line of strong to severe storms late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The best chance of severe weather will be south and west of Madison right around sunrise. Gusty winds and heavy rainfall are the biggest threat, although small hail can't be ruled out either. The tornado threat looks to remain very low. Rainfall will be up to an inch across the far southwest with totals dropping off significantly across the far northeast where under a quarter of an inch is likely.

Storms will quickly exit the area by mid to late morning with just a lingering shower into the afternoon. Temperatures with mostly cloudy skies will top out into the lower 80s once again.

