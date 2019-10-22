Strong winds and rain continue Tuesday morning

THE NBC15 WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST CHARLIE SHORTINO:

WEATHER IMPACT TODAY IS LOW (1) DUE TO RAIN AND STRONG WIND.

A strong area of low pressure will move to the north of here today. As heads into Canada, strong wind will be seen in its wake. A few showers will be likely this morning with only isolated showers this afternoon. Wind will be strong through tonight. Another wave of low pressure will pass to the south of here Wednesday and bring another chance of showers. Conditions will improve with sunshine back in the picture for the end of the week.