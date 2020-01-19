Multiple departments respond to Iowa Co. fire

Emergency crews are responding to a fire in Monfort on Sunday afternoon.

A structure fire at 603 S. Fountain St. was confirmed by the Mineral Point Fire Department at 1:31 p.m.

Several agencies are responding to the scene, including the Darlington, Belmont and Cobb Fire Departments. Emergency crews from Hollandale, Barneveld and Dodgeville have also been requested.

There are no reports of injuries at this time. Traffic has not been impacted at this time. This story will be updated.