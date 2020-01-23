Student accused of bringing gun to school now arrested for drug-related robbery

A Madison high school student arrested for having a loaded gun at school this week is also connected to a drug-related holdup from last weekend, says Madison police.

MPD spokesman Joel DeSpain said Tyrese T. Williams is accused of pointing a gun at two other teens Saturday afternoon on the 1900 block of Post Road. Williams was allegedly picked up by the teens to buy marijuana from one of them, said DeSpain.

Instead of giving cash, Williams is accused of taking out a gun and running away with one of the teens’ backpack.

The 18-year-old is also accused of bringing a loaded gun into Madison West High School on Tuesday.

