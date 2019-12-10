BB gun found in student's backpack at Madison's East High School

A student brought a BB gun to East High School, Interim Principal Brendan Kearney announced in a letter to families on Tuesday.

Kearney says a student reported that another student may have been in possession of a BB gun on school grounds.

A school resource officer investigated and found the BB gun in the student’s backpack.

East High School launched an investigation into the matter with help from Madison police, and the Madison school district’s Legal Services Department.

“I want you to know that we take this situation very seriously and I recognize that an incident like this can cause anxiety for families and students. Please reach out to me and to our staff if you believe your student is in need of any additional support,” Kearney wrote in the letter.

This comes after a student was shot after pointing a BB gun at an SRO at Waukesha South High School earlier this month.

Kearney did not mention what consequences the East High student is now facing.

