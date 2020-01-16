Former student sues Baraboo District for ignoring sexual assaults and racial harassment

A former Baraboo student is suing the district for not responding to several instances sexual assault and racial harassment.

The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Madison on Wednesday and states the Baraboo School District violated federal laws designed to protect students.

The 17-year-old former student says a student sexually harassed and assaulted her and other female students. She says he sexually assaulted her in class during the 2017-18 school year.

He was later convicted for fourth-degree sexual assault and given one year probation and had to write an eight-page essay on sexual assault.

The complaint states the school district violated Title IX protections because they took no action against the student for sexual assault despite knowledge of the complaints.

The teen’s attorneys said the violation caused her permanent psychological and emotional harm as well as economic harm.

NBC15 is not naming the 17-year-old because she is a victim of sexual assault.

Racial harassment claims

The complaint states the teen experienced harassment dating as early as first grade, when her classmates made fun of her hair and skin color. Her mother allegedly reported it to the school, but school officials accused the student of being a bully. The complaint states because of this incident, the family moved to Georgia.

The family returned to Baraboo for the 2011-12 school year, and the teen said she was teased again about her hair and skin color. The complaint alleges a school counselor said the teen was the problem, and she was going to arrange a meeting with all the girls involved so they can resolve the conflict. Her mother allegedly met with the school’s principal and said her daughter was not a bully. She then moved her daughter to a different school.

The complaint states during the 2012-13 school year, things improved at the new school. However, a student allegedly called the defendant the n-word, and the mother moved her daughter to North Carolina in Feb. 2015 to “escape the racial harassment in Baraboo.”

They both moved back to Baraboo in Oct. 2015 due to family issues. The complaint states the student was called the n-word repeatedly in middle school and high school.

The lawsuit states other racist incidents occurred in the school district including:





The mother was called the n-word after she caught students writing the word on the middle school wall and confronted them.



The teen received a letter in 2017 that threatened her and used the n-word and a school administrator did not investigate the incident.



High School students flying the confederate flag following a student’s death in 2012



Music using the n-word before a basketball game in 2016.



Students wearing shirts with the confederate flag repeatedly at the high school



”Gangsta Night” at a volleyball game in 2017.



In 2018, a white male student asked “Is it a hate crime if you slap a black girl?” Everyone laughed, but the girl was was terrified and stayed home for the next week.



The complaint states the school district had violate Title VI by not stopping racial harassment. The teen’s attorneys argue she was deprived of educational opportunities and benefits. They argue the teen has permanent psychological and emotional harm, as well as causing economic harm.

The teen and her attorneys are asking the Baraboo School District for economic and emotional loss compensation, as well as paying for all court related costs. They are asking for a six-person jury.

The lawsuit did not mention an incident where a pre-prom photo in 2018 depicted male students giving what appeared to be a Nazi salute. The photo was seen around the world. An anti-hate resolution was passed by the school district in Nov. 2018 following that incident and the school district took several steps to address racism in the district.

NBC15 reached out to Baraboo School District Administrator Lori Mueller on Wednesday about the lawsuit. Mueller said the district has not been served a lawsuit.

“If the District receives one, we will not comment without reviewing and seeking advice from legal counsel,” said Mueller.

The school district has 21 days to answer the complaint or serve a motion. The lawsuit did not specify compensation amounts.