Students, activists gather at State Capitol to support DACA

Protests organized across the country, including in Madison, on Tuesday, as the U.S. Supreme Court began hearing arguments on the Trump administration's efforts to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program.

The Obama-era program, also known as "DACA," protects immigrants brought to the U.S. as children from deportation. It also allows them to work in the country legally.

The Trump administration announced it would end the program in 2017, but federal courts have stopped the action from going through.

In Madison on Tuesday, hundreds of local activists and students gathered at the State Capitol to show their support for DACA recipients and other undocumented students.

This includes students like Gilberto Osuna-Leon, a DACA recipient who attends UW-Madison.

"I come from Mexico, I immigrated to the United States when I was three years old," Osuna-Leon said.

Osuna-Leon added his parents were fleeing violence and economic hardship in Mexico.

He said he knew he was undocumented when he was young, but he did not realize the impact until high school.

"I saw all my peers applying to all of these things, that I could not qualify for because many of these things having the eligibility criteria to be a U.S. citizen," Osuna-Leon said.

Osuna-Leon is now a senior at UW-Madison, thanks to DACA.

"I honestly did not know I would be in college when I was in high school," he said. "I'm privileged enough to receive DACA and that entitles me to work, to drive, to be able to afford an education."

Osuna-Leon shared his story at the Capitol Tuesday afternoon. He said he wants to share the opportunities he has had, but he added that DACA is an issue that affects several communities.

"This is a Latin-American issue, this is people fleeing from Africa issue, this is a European issue, this is a world issue," he said.

Many activists who rallied at the Capitol also had personal ties to the issue of immigration and DACA. Some were high school students who would not be eligible for DACA if the program is removed.

Shabnam Lotfi spoke at the rally. Lotfi is an immigration attorney, and she has worked with clients who came to the U.S. as children.

"We have clients who found out in middle school that they didn't have status and guidance counselors have said to them, don't bother going to college, you're never going to get a job, you'll never have work authorization," Lotfi said.

For Osuna-Leon, DACA is a privilege, but he said it is only one step.

"It takes a pathway to citizenship for these people to be able to receive the basic benefits of being an American citizen means," he said.

Some Democratic legislators joined the demonstrators at the capitol on Tuesday, including Representatives Chris Taylor (D-Madison) and Melissa Sargent (D-Madison).

NBC15 reached out to several Republican legislators in our viewing area for comment but did not hear back.