Students describe lockdown and shots fired at Waukesha South High School

One student was injured and is in stable condition, and another was taken into custody after two separate incidents involving gun activity at Waukesha North and Waukesha South High Schools on Monday.

Investigators are still looking into whether the two incidents are linked.

At Waukesha North High school, officers took one student into custody after a school lockdown and a search.

At Waukesha South High School, a 17-year-old student was shot and injured by police after he pulled a handgun on officers.

"All of a sudden you hear gunshots outside your classroom and then a scream," said Waukesha South High School sophomore Koda Lee, describing what happened.

It was a normal school day for Lee until those terrifying sounds interrupted. However, Lee and her classmates first thought it was a drill.

"But then we heard screaming and we just knew it didn't feel fake at all and it was real," Lee said.

Lee and her classmates sheltered in place. Lee said she texted her dad as she tried to figure out what was happening.

"I never thought that it would happen at our school, and it's kind of scary," she said.

Students' families rushed to the school and waited outside to be reunited with their kids. After hiding in classrooms for over an hour, Lee and her fellow students finally got the all clear and were allowed to leave.

"There [were] cops around the hallway, walking people, guiding people which way to go," Lee said.

As students came out, parents were able to find their kids and make sure they were safe.

"It was kind of like giving birth all over again, just the excitement of knowing that he was fine," said Jamie Larson'Heibler, the mother of one Waukesha South student.

It was an emotional moment for dozens of families, including Lee's.

"When something like this happens, it hits home and you re-evaluate everything," said Lee's dad Gene Massaro, tearing up as he stood with his daughter.

Classes will resume on Tuesday at Waukesha South, and the district will have resources available to help students cope with Tuesday's incidents.