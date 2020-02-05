Students evacuated from Toki Middle School after fire in bathroom

A fire in the bathroom of Toki Middle School in Madison led to the evacuation of its students and staff Wednesday afternoon.

The Madison School District said in a letter to families that students and staff at both Toki and Orchard Ridge buildings were evacuation from about 1:55 p.m. to 2:16 p.m. because of the restroom fire.

The Madison Dire Department cleared the buildings and the students returned to classes to finish out the day.

"Both students an staff did an excellent job following safety procedures and we were able to continue our normal school day," according to the district letter.

NBC15 News confirmed the incident with school district spokesperson Tim LeMonds. He said Toki Middle School principal Kyle Walsh put out the fire, in the garbage can in the restroom.

A suspect has not been identified at this time.