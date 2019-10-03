Students form 'offensive symbol' in Milton School District gym

Several students at the School District of Milton “formed an offensive symbol” in the gym floor, the school said in a release Thursday.

The District did not immediately respond to comment on what the offensive symbol was.

“Our number one priority is to maintain a safe and positive learning environment for all students,” according to interim superintendent Richard Dahman in a release.

“To that end, the District has policies and procedures in place designed to address such issues. We are confident that our school and district administration have promptly investigated this incident and addressed it with the students in accordance with our policies,” Dahman said.

