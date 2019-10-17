Career expo teaches students about hospitality positions

Food and hospitality professionals are encouraging students to join them in a field that's losing workers.

High school students from 20 different schools rubbed elbows with industry workers to get them thinking early about choosing this field.

Nearly 300 students asked professionals questions about the hospitality field. The high schoolers had access to a job readiness center and a hands-on culinary workshop.

"Their exposure gives them an opportunity to give them ideas and create the thinking of where they want to be in life, what do they like, what do they like, and where they want to end up," Laurie Spence, Preble High School Teacher said.

Organizers said the expo will give the next generation new skills and new insight into the food industry at a time where the field is hurting for new workers.

"With the historic unemployment rates that we have right now and with the amount of people going out to eat and the amount of restaurants we have, it's very hard to staff these restaurants," Kevin McGuinnis, Madison College representative said.

Madison College attended the event to educate students about the classes and culinary training they offer to people interested in the food and hospitality field.

