Students linked to threat to Middleton high schools suspended

The students involved in the social media threat to two Middleton high school earlier this week have been identified and suspended, school district officials said.

“This has been a trying week for our students, families and staff,’’ said Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District Superintendent Dana Monogue. "The work are (our) staff has done to support students, our families, and one another has been exemplary. "

Monogue said the Middleton Police Department is determining what charges to bring forward.

"Their investigators have been in regular contact with us and kept us informed of developments throughout. And the extra officers they assigned to our schools the past two days hopefully provided some reassurances to everyone in our school community.''

Classes at Middleton High School and Clark Street Community School were canceled on Wednesday for what officials were calling “serious and specific threats” on an Instagram post. Students at those schools returned to class Thursday.

The school district did not release the details of the threats or the identities of the students involved in the threats.

