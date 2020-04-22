Students react to MPD warning for Mifflin

A warning from the Madison Police Department to Mifflin Street residents. The Mifflin Street Block Party could cost you hundreds, if you attend.

UW-Madison students share their thoughts on the Madison Police Department's warning to those planning to attend the Mifflin Street Block Party.

The changes are due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the extension of the “Safer at Home” order from Gov. Evers.

"Basically the whole campus comes down and has a good time." Mifflin Street resident and UW-Madison Junior Chris Gilbertson said. "I think that the precautions that they're taking are unfortunate, but it's necessary."

Officers went around the Mifflin neighborhood Wednesday morning telling residents there would be consequences if that celebration takes place this Saturday.

"There's a lot of pride in having this on our street," Gilbertson’s roommate, UW-Madison Junior Cannon Lock said. "A lot of people who don't live on Mifflin and haven't seen the show of force [from officers], have been messaging and [talking] about having smaller hang out sessions, without throwing a huge party."

The Madison Police Department plans to ticket anyone who does not live in the area and gathers in public groups larger than their immediate household. Anyone caught breaking the rules will have to pay a $376.

"We can make arrests for a criminal charge if we need to," Madison Police Chief Vic Wahl said. "And if any of those folks that might violate the order are UW students, certainly I think the university will take a look at their behavior under the school discipline code."

Chief Wahl added that the officers will keep track of the names of people they ticket and turn that over to the UW-Madison Dean of Students.

"It's a bummer this is all going on, but it's important that people are taking this seriously," Gilbertson said.

Chief Wahl also said officers will be stationed in the Mifflin Street area on Saturday morning.