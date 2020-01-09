McFarland students run manufacturing business out of high school

If you're in the market for a unique gift, Spartan Manufacturing has you covered. It is a class of McFarland High School students learning how to run a manufacturing business. All of the creations are homemade and produced at the school.

"We're a student-run business. We pay taxes like any other business," said Teacher Steve Pennekamp. "There's not a ton of schools that have a student-run business quite on this scale."

Student Matthew Klumpyan mainly works in the school's wood shop, creating cutting and cribbage boards.

"We've sold around 83 boards so 1,660 dollars worth," said Klumpyan.

"We've had everything from trying to make a candle holder to trying to make playing cards so it's definitely a lot of trial and error and seeing what things work and what kind of margin we get for our products," said Callie Korth, a student in the class.

Students have different roles including IT, shipping and receiving, marketing, website design, wood shop, a metals group, embroidery and more.

"It's a legitimate business that's basically a capstone class for a lot of the courses we have here," said Pennekamp.

