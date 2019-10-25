Students sleep in cardboard boxes at school to experience what it's like to be homeless for a night

St John Lutheran students continued their mission to learn more about poverty and homeless Thursday night. To get a taste of what it’s like to sleep on the street, 20 students slept in the school gym. They were only allowed one pillow, one blanket and old refrigerator boxes to create shelters. For a realistic feel, temperatures in the gym were turned down. The kids were only served small portions of rice to eat the night before as well. Eli Walters, a fifth grade student said while the experience was fun, he wouldn’t want to do it again.

“I didn’t really sleep much to be honest,” Walters said. “The ground was really hard.”

This experiment was part of their month long Operation: Feed my Sheep study on homelessness and poverty. Throughout October the school has been taking the time to help their community. They have even partnered with the Salvation Army and the Neighbors Place to learn more about poverty in the area. Jeff Reiche, the instructional leader at St. John Lutheran said he hopes this curriculum will stay with the kids even after school is over.

“We’ve got to raise kids in a generation that can say, I see it. I know about it. Now I have to make a difference about it.”

At the end of the month the school will put together quilts for the homeless, a book titled the ABC’s of Homelessness and a DVD of research from speakers and trips throughout October.