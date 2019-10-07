Students to participate in simulated disaster scenarios for National Fire Protection Week

UW Health and the Fitchburg Fire and Rescue Department will host Wisconsin's first Youth Preparedness Public Service Career Day on Tuesday.

The event is part of National Fire Protection Week.

It will be held for Madison La Follette High School students and teachers at the Fitchburg Fire Station on Syene Road.

UW Health officials said the goal of the event is to "expose youth to careers in public safety, empower youth to become proactive in promoting safety, create self-confidence and resiliency, and prepare them for potential unsafe situations in their home, school, and community."

Students and teachers will learn leadership, communication and lifesaving skills as they learn to respond to an emergency through the "Extreme Event" game. The students will also participate in simulated disaster scenarios and rotate between stations to learn emergency skills.

The event is hosted by UW Health's Child Safety and Injury Prevention, Fitchburg Fire and Emergency Medical Services, Fitchburg Police Department, Wisconsin Emergency Management, Wisconsin Youth Preparedness Program of the Center for School, Youth & Citizen Preparedness, FEMA Region V, and the Madison Metropolitan School District.