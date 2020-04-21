Study: 60% of Americans fearful of grocery shopping

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted nearly every aspect of American life, and a new study found the way we shop for groceries is no exception.

C+R Research surveyed more than 2,000 people to examine ways Americans have changed their grocery shopping habits due to COVID-19.

The study found 60 percent of American shoppers are now fearful to shop at a grocery store, and 73 percent are actually shopping less in person.

Grocery delivery has more than tripled during COVID-19, according to the study.

For those who are venturing out to the store -- consumers on average took 2.3 weekly trips to the grocery store before the pandemic, and no average only one trip per week.

Those surveyed report spending an average of $25 more on groceries per week, and nearly half of respondents said their use of restaurant, meal kit or grocery delivery services has increased.

CLICK HERE to see the full report.