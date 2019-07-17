Study: Cutting back on beef can help save the planet

If you want to help save the planet, you might want to think about cutting back on the amount of beef you eat.

According to the latest research from the World Resources Institute, you should cut back by about a burger and a half each week.

It's all based on just how much food it's going to take to feed people by the time it's 2050 when there's expected to be about 10 billion people on the planet.

In their latest report, the firm says Americans will need to cut back by about 40 percent and Europeans will have to eat about 22 percent less beef if we're going to feed everyone.

Cows require about 20 times more land and make more than 20 times more greenhouse gas than growing certain plants.

Cows also grow and reproduce slower than pigs and chicken, so they need more food and water.

Before you balk at saying goodbye to beef, the report says it’s pretty doable. Even though cows use 43 percent of land we have for agriculture, beef is only about 3 percent of the calories eaten in the United States, not to mention all the beef alternative options out there.

