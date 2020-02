A new study shows Medicare could save billion of dollars by making one change - negotiating the price of insulin.

The study came out Monday in the journal, JAMA Internal Medicine.

Researchers point out that the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs negotiates the cost of insulin already. They suggest Congress allow Medicare to do the same.

The study shows that by using the VA's price formulary and negotiations, Medicare could shave over $4 billion from the Medicare budget.