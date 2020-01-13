Study: Milwaukee ranks #7 in STD cases; Madison falls outside Top 100

A new study paints a worrisome pictures when it comes to sexually transmitted diseases in the Milwaukee-area.

A research team from Innerbody poured over data in the latest Sexually Transmitted Disease Surveillance Report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and compared the number of cases in counties and metro areas across the United States.

Milwaukee already ranked in the top 20 in the previous survey before making the fourth-biggest jump in the rankings and landing in the Top Ten. Going from 18th all of the way to 7th, The Wisconsin city reported 1,657 cases per 100,000 residents.

No other city or county in the state ranked in the top 100.

Madison reported less than half the number of STD cases per capita, 598, than Milwaukee. At approximately 2,600, Chlamydia accounted for most of the 3,245 cases in the city. There were also 600 cases of Gonorrhea and 22 cases of Syphilis.

Jefferson Co. recorded the second most number of cases per 100,000, in the state (1,372). That equals more than 9,000 cases in all. And, while Chlamydia made up a majority of cases there too, there was a much higher rate if Gonorrhea.

Nationwide, more than 2.4 million cases were reported. The CDC says getting tested is one of the most important things anyone who is sexually active can do. If someone is embarrassed to talk to their doctor about it, the agency recommends an at-home STD test.

