Study: Wisconsin among states most prepared for health emergencies

Wisconsin is among states rated the most prepared to respond to health emergencies like the coronavirus, according to a new study.

The Trust for America's Health study "Ready or Not 2020: Protecting the Public’s Health from Diseases, Disasters and Bioterrorism" is an annual report that ranks states into three levels of preparedness in case of public health emergencies: high, medium and low. Their rankings are based on factors from public health budgets, ranking of hospitals, number of health workers to the quality of public water.

Trust for America's Health is a nonprofit organization that advocates for optimal health for people and communities through prevention of illness and injuries.

So far, Wisconsin has had one confirmed case of coronavirus. That person was released last week after being deemed healthy and not contagious in Dane County.

Trust for America's Health's study found that Wisconsin ranked in the highest tier, among 24 other states as well as the District of Columbia. That tier includes neighboring states of Illinois and Iowa.

Meanwhile, the middle tier includes neighbors Michigan and Minnesota, and the lowest tier includes Indiana and Ohio.

"Overall the report found that states’ level of preparedness has improved in key areas, including public health funding, participation in healthcare coalitions and compacts, hospital safety, and seasonal flu vaccination," the study declared.

Other areas, including ensuring a safe water supply and employees access to paid time off, were deemed to have stalled or lost ground.

According to the study, the 50 states and D.C. ranked as:

High Tier: AL, CO, CT, DC, DE, IA, ID, IL, KS, MA, MD, ME, MO, MS, NC, NE, NJ, NM, OK, PA, TN, UT, VA, VT, WA, WI

Middle Tier: AZ, CA, FL, GA, KY, LA, MI, MN, ND, OR, RI, TX

Low Tier: AK, AR, HI, IN, MT, NH, NV, NY, OH, SC, SD, WV, WY

States ranked on following indicators:

1. Incident Management: Adoption of the Nurse Licensure Compact.

2. Cross-Sector Community Collaboration: Percentage of hospitals participating in healthcare coalitions.

3. Institutional Quality: Accreditation by the Public Health Accreditation Board.

4. Institutional Quality: Accreditation by the Emergency Management Accreditation Program.

5. Institutional Quality: Size of the state public health budget, compared with the past year.

6. Water Security: Percentage of the population who used a community water system that failed to meet all applicable health-based standards.

7. Workforce Resiliency and Infection Control: Percentage of employed population with paid time off.

8. Countermeasure Utilization: Percentage of people ages 6 months or older who received a seasonal flu vaccination.

9. Patient Safety: Percentage of hospitals with a top-quality ranking (“A” grade) on the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade.

10. Health Security Surveillance: The public health laboratory has a plan for a six- to eight-week surge in testing capacity.