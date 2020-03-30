Study: Wisconsin nearly a month away from peak COVID-19 deaths

Wisconsin still has 25 days to go before it reaches the peak number of people dying each day from COVID-19-related complications, according to a new study.

The new report comes from the Institute for Health Medicine and Evaluation, at the University of Washington, and presumes people will continue practicing strong social distancing and taking other protective measures.

The projections indicate approximately 1,300 people could die in all by August, given current trends. It estimates the coronavirus will claim around 37 lives on April 25, which is the highest daily number in the forecast.

The day afterwards, April 26, is expected to be when the hospital resources stretched the thinnest.

While there are more hospital beds available than the study presumes would be needed (5,364 available vs. 3,758 needed), the state currently has less than a third of the number of ICU beds than they may require (562 vs. 172).

Nationally, the peaks may come more than a week sooner, with both the number of daily deaths and hospital resourced taxed the most on April 15. It projects the number of total deaths could top 82,000 people.

