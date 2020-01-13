Study: Wisconsin ranks fifth for drunk driving

Wisconsin is topping the list among the most dangerous states from drunk driving according to a newly released study.

The 2019 study from CarInsuranceComparison.com looked at the worst driving behaviors in the nation and complied data from states’ transportation departments, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and National Safety Council.

In Wisconsin, it ranked fifth nationwide for drunk driving. It also ranks tenth when it comes to “Failure to obey.”Overall Wisconsin was placed at 22 among states with the worst drivers. That’s up two placements from its ranking in 2018, meaning driving is getting more dangerous.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, there were 550 traffic-related fatalities in 2019.

Hawaii ranked first for drunken driving in the nation, according to the study.

The study found New Mexico to be the worst driving state in the nation. As of Sept. 2019, the New Mexico Department of Transportation reported 314 total traffic fatalities, 84 of those were attributed to drunk driving. It ranked third on the list for drunk driving.