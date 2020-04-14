Study: Wisconsin spam calls decline 53% during pandemic

A new study shows spam phone calls are declining in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a study released Tuesday by AllAreaCodes.com, robocalls have declined 58 percent nationally. Wisconsin has seen a 53 percent decrease, ranking 35 on the list of states seeing the largest decrease.

The study analyzed one million consumer complaints to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) since the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global pandemic on March 11.

Nationally, the number of complaints has decreased every week, according to the study. The week of March 8 saw a 15 percent decline, March 22 a 23 percent decline, and the most recent figures show a 58 percent decline for the week of April 5.

While the slowing of spam calls likely correlates with the economic shutdown, a spokesperson for AllAreaCodes.com said Americans who receive spam calls are still encouraged to file a complaint with the FTC to continue to combat the issue.

Authorities are warning people of a new wave a robocalls that offer fake coronavirus-related products and bogus deals.

CLICK HERE to read more about the study.