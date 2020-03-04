Sturgeon Bay police officer saves disabled man from burning building

A Sturgeon Bay Police Sergeant risked his life Saturday night to save a disabled man trapped inside a burning apartment complex.

Emergency crews responded to the apartment fire on the 900 block of Alabama Place at 7:10 p.m.

Sgt. Markus Tassoul pulled up to the scene two minutes later and several residents told him a disabled man was still inside the burning apartment complex, the Sturgeon Bay police recounted in a post on its Facebook page.

Despite flames covering one of the walls and the roof line, Tassoul reportedly rushed through the heavy, black smoke to save the man.

But, Toussel couldn't find him. The officer checked again before coming out of the complex. That's when he learned he was originally given the wrong apartment number.

Not giving up, Tassoul went in again and, this time, he found the disabled man in the apartment, unable to move and they were both able to escape to safety.

The police department commended Tassoul on Facebook on Tuesday for his bravery and life-saving efforts.

