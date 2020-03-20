Sub-Zero, Wolf Appliance to lay off 1,000 workers, close factories amid COVID-19 outbreak

Sub-Zero Group, Inc plans to close its entire plant in Madison and lay off 469 workers in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Department of Workforce Development adds that Wolf Appliance, Inc. will also close its facility and lay off a further 574 workers - making a total of over 1,000 Madison workers without jobs at least temporarily.

The reductions are expected to go into effect on March 22, 2020. The companies say the layoffs will last until at least April 13.

They are estimating approximately 112 workers will not be recalled.

MORE: DWD: Over 45,000 new unemployment applications in WI in the last week

Some of the workers are represented by the union SMART Local 565. The union did not immediately respond for comment.

The companies sent their 'Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification' (WARN) to DWD on Thursday, laying out their plans for closing the plans and the future of their workers.

DWD said it will work with its regional partner, South Central Workforce Development Board, to offer rapid response services to the company and the affected workers.

DWD's Dislocated Worker Program does provide transition assistance to workers and companies affected by permanent worker layoffs. You can learn more here.

