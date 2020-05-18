Substance abuse emergency calls soar during pandemic

Substance abuse-related emergencies have increased dramatically in Dane County during the coronavirus pandemic, new numbers from UW Health show. Ambulance calls are reportedly up nearly 38 percent over this time last year.

Health officials cite several reasons linked to the outbreak for the jump, ranging from stress to isolation caused by social distancing. They also point out some people are having more trouble managing their addictions because they aren’t able to seek professional counseling or meet with support groups, like Alcoholics Anonymous.

The pandemic may also lead to people who might not have an addiction; however, they have turned to drugs or alcohol to cope with the greater pressures they feel, health experts add.

They also reminded people that social distancing does not mean isolating oneself from friends and family. The experts urge anyone concerned about a loved one to make sure to stay in touch with a phone call or video chat to help them cope with their situation.

UW recommends several resources that are available online or via telehealth. For one, they note many AA meetings have now moved online for virtual sessions. The health system also provides Addiction Services including the UW Health Behavioral Health and Recovery Clinic and the Adolescent Alcohol/Drug Assessment Intervention Program.